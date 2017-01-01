Forsyth County Drug Task Force

King Police Department (King PD) is now participating in the Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF). Officially signed into existence in December 2020, FCDTF is a unified county-wide task force designed to identify and dismantle criminal organizations trafficking illegal narcotics in Forsyth County.

FCDTF is comprised of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the Kernersville Police Department (KPD), the King PD, and the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), as well as task force officers from each of the federal law enforcement agencies that work in Forsyth County, including the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), HSI (Homeland Security Investigations), ATF (T), and the U.S. Marshals Service. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 9 & 10, 2022 edition.