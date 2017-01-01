Shooting

A Kernersville man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a man on Cartwright Drive on Wednesday night.

According to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), deputies responded to a call in the 1900 block of Cartwright Drive after receiving a report that a man had been shot. Fire and EMS responded to the address, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the FCSO has not released the name of the victim, area news outlets have identified the victim as Thomas Cummings, a resident of Cartwright Drive. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 9 & 10, 2022 edition.