Citizen vigilante groups

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson held a late-night news conference last Wednesday, June 29, addressing problems being created by citizen vigilante groups conducting their own undercover operations to expose child predators. It’s a problem that could manifest itself here in Kernersville and local law enforcement have similar advice to such groups, most notably that if they have knowledge of a crime being conducted against a child, call the police. For more, see the Thursday, July 7, 2022 edition.