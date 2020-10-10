Ford

Martha Jan Ford, 73, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Saturday October 10, 2020.

The family will have a walk-through visitation from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00PM Thursday October 15, 2020 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC with Rev. Drew Southern officiating.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Jan was the daughter of the late Freeman Philip Ford and Pauline McGee Ford. Jan was a faithful member of more than 17 years at Cherry Street United Methodist Church, Kernersville, NC. She retired from Lucent Technologies in Oklahoma with 36 years of service.

Survivors include her twin sister, Mary Ford of the home; her brother, Charles P. Ford of Kernersville, NC; special nephew, Joshua Ford and wife, Katherine of Kernersville, NC; and great nephew, James Ford.

In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Donna Poindexter Ford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the honor of and hope for a cure of her great nephew, James Ford to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.