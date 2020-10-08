Stafford

Mae Meadows Stafford, 81, of Oak Ridge, NC passed away peacefully with her family by her side and went home to be with her Lord on Thursday October 8, 2020.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Monday October 12, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, Oak Ridge, NC with Rev. Roy Carter and Rev. David Miller officiating. Inter-ment will follow in the Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Oak Ridge, NC. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 1:45PM Monday at Central Baptist Church.

A native of Oak Ridge, NC, Mae was born October 22, 1938. She was the wife of over 62 years to Leonard Stafford and the daughter of the late Colonel Davis Meadows and Ruby Warren Meadows. Mae was a Charter Member of Central Baptist Church where she was an active mem-ber and church greeter. She was Past President of the Oak Ridge Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. Mae retired from Bristol Myers Squibb, ConvaTec Division.

Survivors include her husband, Leonard of the home; son, David Stafford and wife, Jeri Lynn of Midway, NC; grandson, Stephen Stafford and wife, Miranda of Arcadia, NC; two sisters, Anne Needham and husband, Warren of Oak Ridge, NC, and Faye Barham and husband, Ben of Summerfield, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews who were like her own children.

In addition to her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Eggen; and brother, Davis W. “Sonny” Meadows.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 533 S. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203 or to Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 533, Oak Ridge, NC 27310.