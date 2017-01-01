Food donations needed

Due to COVID-19 and the rise of inflation, Crisis Control Ministry (CCM) has reported that their food pantry is getting low on donations.

“We are extremely low in our pantries right now. We usually have the food drive at the fair, but because of Covid and not a lot of people attending events, our donations were extremely low at the fair. We usually have substantially more,” said Tammy Caudill, public relations and marketing manager for CCM. “But our need is going up, so we’re having a decline in donations also being compounded by increase of need. That’s making it a bit challenging right now.”

Lexi Olive is hosting the annual Share the Love food drive in partnership with CCM. Lexi won the Youth Award for Association of Fundraising Professionals. Donations for her food drive can be accepted at their office from now until Feb. 13. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, Lexi will give all of her donations to the non-profit organization. The Kernersville office is usually not open on Saturdays but on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. they will be open to accept donations for their food drive to try and increase their inventory. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 11 & 12, 2023 edition.