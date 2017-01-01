Egg Ministry

This year, Kernersville First Presbyterian Church will be holding their 32nd annual Easter Egg Ministry.

This tradition was created in 1991 and has been a foundation in the community ever since. It takes three days alone to create one egg and each one is handmade, shaped, dipped and wrapped.

“It started out as a fundraiser to pay for our church fellowship hall and once we paid that off, we decided to continue doing it to raise funds for charities in our community,” said Ellen Watts, church member and co-chair of the Egg Ministry. “Last year we donated over $18,000 to these charities.”

