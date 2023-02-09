Development

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen (BOA) made their decision on an annexation, an amendment to the Kernersville Development Plan to amend the Land Use Plan, and a rezoning at their meeting on Tuesday night at the Kernersville Municipal Chambers.

As all of the first three items on the agenda are connected to the same property and same project, and they were all considered together. Kernersville Community Director Catherine Garner gave a presentation before the items were put up for a vote. Garner and the Planning Board staff deemed that the Land Use Plan amendment would be consistent with the Atkins Farm project and the surrounding neighborhoods. The density of the surrounding neighborhoods is 2.89 to 3.62 units per acre. The Atkins Farm project is estimated to be 2.61 units per acre when it is completed.