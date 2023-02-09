Certified Person of the Year

Allison Mathews, director of student services at East Forsyth High School (EFHS) has been named the Certified Person of the Year.

Mathews has been a school counselor for 19 years. She first began her career at Surry Central High School for two years and then moved on to work at Union Cross Elementary and Louisville Elementary School.

“I always wanted to go back to the high school level because I loved this age group, so I applied when a position came open at East Forsyth and got the job. I worked as a counselor here for two years and then the director of counseling (position) came open and I applied for this position and I got this position. I have been the director here since 2018,” she said.

