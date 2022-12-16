Classified Person of the Year

Stephanie Coe was recently awarded the Classified Person of the Year Award at East Forsyth High School.

“The Classified Person of the Year Award is given in recognition to employees in the classified role at each school in the district,” Coe said.

Her role is the second secretary, as well as the COVID-19 coordinator. She has been working at East Forsyth High School since September 2021.

“When Principal Rusty Hall and MTSS Kristyn Clancy called me on my cell phone on December 16, 2022, I was shocked and filled with gratitude,” she said. “My eyes may have gotten a little misty. My grandfather passed away on December 14, 2022, and I was at home for bereavement. It was the perfect news at the perfect time.”

