Fleming

Mr. Gilbert Franklin Fleming, age 91, of Belews Creek, passed away on November 28, 2022, at Lexington Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 15, 1931, in Surry County, to the late Lonnie Allen Fleming and Ruth Fleming.

Mr. Fleming served in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He then went on to become a Division Chair and retired from Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC. After retirement, Mr. Fleming loved to play golf, fish, work in the yard and spend time with his family. He was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Kernersville.

He is survived by his sons, Tim A. Fleming and Richard R. Fleming and wife, Liz and daughter, Michelle “Shelley” Hale and husband, Tim; three grandchildren, Graham Fleming, Ben Fleming and Taylor Hale Anderson and husband, Will, and his former spouse Katie Lee Fleming.

The family will receive friends at the Jefferson House, 225 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10AM, followed by the funeral service at 11AM at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home, 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 with Pastor Robert Dixon officiating. After the funeral, Mr. Fleming will be transported to Oakdale Cemetery, 1500 N. Main Street, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Military funeral honors will be rendered at the graveside internment at 12:30PM.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to their charity of choice.