Arvey

Glen E. Arvey flew into the arms of Jesus on November 21, 2022 at his residence. Survived by his wife Dianne of 38 years, of Kernersville; his three children Christopher Taylor (Kecia), of Reidsville, Patricia Holland (Gene), of Kernersville, John Taylor (Farrah), of Kernersville; and his two grandchildren, Abigail and Christian Holland, who were greatly loved and adored.

He was a member of the Christ Center Assembly Church of Kernersville, and former member of College Park Baptist Church of Winston-Salem. He loved Christ with all his heart.

He received a BS in nursing and in applied science, having attended several technical colleges, along with A&T University and Guilford College.

Serving in the Air Force, he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant, where he unselfishly and willingly gave ten years of his life to his country, which included Vietnam, Korea, Germany, Alaska, and the lower 48 states.

Glen also was a proud member of several military organizations, including the DAV, VFW and the American Legion.

Glen was able to accomplish many things in his life, including becoming a Firefighter and a Paramedic. He worked at Level I trauma hospitals as a nurse in the E.R. He loved the thrill, excitement, energy and constantly changing ways to help people. Helping people whether it be in either setting or away from work, he did it with a gracious heart.

He was honored with a plaque that is located inside the Durham VA center for serving as a member of the partnership council.

Glen also achieved the highest level of Boy Scout badges that an adult can achieve, which was the wood badge. Being a Scoutmaster, he was able to educate young minds in survival skills, camping, serving the community and much, much more.

His hobbies included camping, fishing, square dancing, bowling, tinkering, playing Bingo, and spending time with his family.

He forever will rest in Glory known as husband, dad, Pop Pop, and friend.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made via https://www.givesendgo.com/G277Y