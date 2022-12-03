Welborn

Mr. John Frederick Welborn, 79, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 3, 2022.

A native of High Point, NC, John was the husband of 25 years to Nancy Jean McCloughan Welborn and the son of Odell McKinley Welborn and Hazell Belle Royall Welborn, both deceased. John retired from Tyco Electronics after many years of service. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing the Stock Market.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; sons, John Frederick Welborn, Jr., and Danny Welborn and wife, Teresa; daughter, Kathy Holloway and husband, Tim; sisters, Jeanette Almond and husband, Gary, and Wanda Roscoe; two grandsons; five granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Paul Welborn; brother James Welborn; and sister, Frankie Langston.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Don Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina or to the charity of one’s choice.