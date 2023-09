Firehouse Jeep Fling

The Annual Firehouse Jeep Fling will be held at Belews Creek Fire Department, located at 7675 Belews Creek Road in Belews Creek, on Saturday, August 5 starting at 11 am. The event is sponsored by many businesses, including Basic, Premier and Elite level sponsorships. Basic level sponsors for this year’s event include Excomedia, Triple A Archery, Joyce’s Body Shop, Triple S Productions, Snoball Squad, Triad Landworks, LCI Excavation Services, Smith Lawncare, Team Patience, and ABC Off-Road & Installation. Premier sponsors include Coleman Landscaping, NC Boat Shows, and M & M Tire & Auto, LLC. Elite sponsors include Priority One Auto Sales, Dustin’s Lawn Management, William Fulp Wrecker Service & Hazmat Clean-Up, Rise Up Addiction Medicine & Pain Management and 1-800-BoardUp of Winston Salem.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 22 & 23, 2023 edition.