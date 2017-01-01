Filing period closes

The filing period for the North Carolina State Board of Elections came to a close Friday, July 21 at noon. Candidates had the opportunity to file during a two-week period starting July 7.

For the Town of Kernersville, Mayor Dawn Morgan and the five current Board of Aldermen members, including Chris Thompson, Bill Apple, Joe Pinnix, JR Gorham and John Barrow, filed for candidacy on the first day of the filing period.

No one else filed for candidacy for the Town of Kernersville for either mayor or alderman.

