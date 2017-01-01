Rotary Youth Leadership Academy

The Kernersville Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA) is a week long course that will take place July 24-28 for 20 students from both Glenn and East Forsyth high schools. The purpose of this course is to learn about leadership, community history, law enforcement, government and local businesses.

“This will be the 25th year the [Kernersville] Rotary Club has had the opportunity to work with [students],” said DJ Britt, facilitator of the RYLA. “We take this group of students for the entire week, and I have to give credit to Arnold King many years ago. We really took the format of Leadership Winston and pulled it down to fit our young adults in the community.”

