Fall Vintage Market

Körner’s Folly is hosting their Fall Vintage Market on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the property of the historic house museum.

"Fall Vintage Market is a free market featuring local vendors of vintage and retro clothing, décor, and housewares, as well as art, crafts, and gourmet treats," said Suzanna Ritz Malliet, executive director of Körner's Folly. "The purpose of this event is to offer visitors a curated market experience featuring unique handmade and vintage items from local creatives, while also supporting small businesses in our community."