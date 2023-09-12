Deputy killed in the line of duty

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) released a statement on Saturday, September 9 stating that one of the FCSO deputies was killed in the line of duty.

“This morning around 5:16am in the 5200 block of N NC Hwy 150 in Davidson County, a deputy driving his patrol vehicle for his shift on patrol was struck by a box truck. Davidson CountySheriff’s Office and multiple local fire departments responded to the scene. The deputy was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the FCSO released in a statement.

