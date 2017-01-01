Planning Board meeting

The next Kernersville Planning Board meeting is set for Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kernersville Town Hall Municipal Council Chambers.

This meeting will comprise of the Planning Board annual meeting, which will cast a vote on who will be the next chairman, vice chairman and secretary for the committee.

Additionally, the agenda item that will be discussed during the meeting is the public hearing of Zoning Docket K-809, request for a rezoning of a property located at 0 Union Cross Road, directly across from Glenn High School.

For more, see the Saturday-Sunday, September 9 & 10, 2023 edition.