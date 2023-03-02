Fairytale Farm zoning issues

Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary (FFAS) is in the process of being shut down from the City of Winston-Salem Planning and Development Services Department due to recent complaints.

On Jan. 17, the farm was given a surprise visit from Forsyth County Animal Services due to an anonymous complaint about the farm and the health and safety of their animals. The next day, the Winston-Salem zoning officials inspected the property since the residential property was considered a farm and non-profit organization. Three days after the initial visit, the city told the family that they could not run their business out of their residential property anymore due to zoning.

