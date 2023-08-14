Ellis

John Davis Ellis, former Ft Myers, Florida resident, passed away peacefully at the age of 91, on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston Salem, NC. He was born on January 14, 1932, in Hazel Park, Michigan. He was also a proud Mason, of the 32nd degree. John proudly served and saw combat duty as a Corporal with the First Marine Division in the Korean war. He was a true and loyal Marine to the end. Affectionately known as “Gunny,” he was a force of nature. “Semper Fi.” John’s early life was filled with some unique events. While working on an ambulance crew, he delivered a baby girl; and while working at a savings and loan he stopped a robbery by tackling the robber and subduing him until the police arrived. He then spent the next 40 years of his career with General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC). Once in retirement, John found himself going back to work selling cars, which he thoroughly enjoyed. John was an avid Ohio State sports fan, and also a season ticket holder and loyal fan from the inception of the Florida Everblades Hockey Team. John is preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean of 63 years; his parents Roscoe and Agnes; four brothers, and four sisters. He is survived by his son Gentry. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.