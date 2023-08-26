Austin

Mrs. Alice Lavonne Austin, 86, of Kernersville passed away on August 26, 2023 at home. Born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Alice (Linville) Lemar and wife of the late June Austin.

She enjoyed cheerleading at Kernersville High School to support the teams. She also enjoyed attending many social events with her previous classmates from school.

Lavonne is survived by her children, Keith Austin and wife, Donna, Kelly Austin and wife, Angelina, and Kyle Austin and wife, Robin; her grandchildren, Alison Dulack and husband, Zac, Ryan Austin and wife, Jami, Daniel Austin, and Brandon Austin; her great-grandchild, Rylan Austin.

In addition to her parents, Lavonne was preceded in death by her brother, Fred W. Lemar.

Graveside funeral services will be at Mt. Gur Cemetery, 1050 Cemetery St, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 11:00AM with Brother Jacob of Kerwin Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow.