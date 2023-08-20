Koder

Randal “Randy” Wayne Koder, a longtime resident of Kernersville, NC, died on August 20, 2023, at the age of 72 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Randy was born on April 30, 1951, in Sanford, NC to parents Wayne and Jean Koder. The oldest of five children, Randy spent the majority of his childhood in Bristol, TN. As a teenager, the family moved to Slidell, LA where Randy graduated from Slidell High School. He went on to obtain a degree in accounting from USL before completing his Juris Doctor at Wake Forest University. Randy enjoyed a long career as a CPA and continued to work well into retirement.

Randy is survived by brothers, Forrest Koder of Bluff City, TN and Dr. Brett Koder (Elaine) of Shreveport, LA; sisters Darice Breeding (Mike) of Slidell, LA and Alisa Cotton of Shreveport, LA; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, and his beloved cats, Kitty and Annie. He is also survived by longtime friend, Kathryn Smith. Randy is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Rita Koder.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Randy’s honor to your local animal shelter. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.