EFHS principal

Rusty Hall was welcomed as the new principal at East Forsyth High School following the retirement of Rodney Bass. As the new principal at EFHS, Hall is looking forward to continuing to push for excellence.

“I think we have the ability to be one of the best high schools in the entire state in everything that we do,” he said. “We have such strong teachers and a great administrative team, as well as great volunteers, which is a great atmosphere to come into.”

