Brookford Village site plan

The Kernersville Planning Board approved an amendment to the Land Use Plan, but did not approve a controversial site plan at a monthly meeting held remotely on Sept. 13.

The amendment to the Land Use Plan changes 58.76 acres of property located on the east side of Brookford Road from Low Density Residential to Mixed Residential. This was passed on a 7-1 vote with Planning Board member Nathan Meyer being the dissenting vote.

