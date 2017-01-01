Man charged with murder

A Kernersville resident has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Winston-Salem earlier this month.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Nathaniel Darnell Hood, 44, of 1758 Waverly Oaks Drive, located in a neighborhood off Teague Lane in Kernersville, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Hood is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed, police said. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 25 & 26, 2021 edition.