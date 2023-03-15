Eddleman

Patricia Lucille Strickland “Pat” Eddleman, 70, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 after a memorable and meaningful life.

Pat was born in Mount Olive NC, September 16, 1952 to Warren David Strickland and Brower Lucille Dixon Strickland. A native of Eastern NC, Pat grew up in Kinston spending summers on her grandparents’ farms and enjoying family time at Emerald Isle where she built lifelong friendships and had a second home.

A graduate of Appalachian State University, Pat taught middle school math and science for Guilford County schools until her retirement. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend, who loved unconditionally, and was passionate about “her Jesus” and her parish family at Holy Cross Catholic Church, where she was a faithful servant for over 40 years.

Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Charles Wadsworth Eddleman II, both of her parents, and her brother, Michael David Strickland.

Survivors include her sons, Joseph Eddleman and Mark Eddleman of Kernersville; John Eddleman (Carrie) of Charlotte; daughters Jenifer Robins (Mike) of Winston-Salem, and Elizabeth Dillon (Stacy) of Advance; along with 12 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family will gather for a private celebration of her life, with a mass and burial to follow. They request your prayers and ask in lieu of flowers; contributions may be made to Room at the Inn

