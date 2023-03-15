Brown

Elizabeth Ann Brown, 81, went home to be with her Lord on March 15, 2023, at High Point Memorial Hospital. Ann was born in Charlotte, NC on March 13, 1942. She graduated from North Greenville Junior College, SC in 1962.

Ann was currently a resident of Pennybyrn Maryfield Nursing Home in High Point, NC. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.

Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, Cecil V. Brown, Jr.; her parents, Fred Wylie Byrd and Elizabeth Walker Byrd; and her nephew, Scott M. Baldwin.

Survivors include sisters, Freddie Baldwin (Mike), Linda Calhoun (Beverly); niece, Deanna Baldwin (Jon Sink), Nephew Brian Calhoun (Tami); and great nieces and nephews, Blake Reece, Brooke Reece, Nathan Calhoun, Ashley Calhoun and Kristin Calhoun.

Visitation will be from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Fu-neral Services Kernersville Chapel, 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

Funeral Service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Westminster Gardens Mau-soleum Chapel, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 with Rev. Rick Carter and Rev. Dr. Al Ward officiating and soloist, Nancy Blakemore.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

