Drop out age

A North Carolina House bill could change the allowed age for a teen to drop out of public school to 17 years and six months of age. The current legal dropout age is 16 years and six months.

The bipartisan N.C. House Bill (HB206) is titled “An Act to Raise the Compulsory School Attendance Age to 18 Years Old over a Five-Year Period and to establish a Completion 4 Rate Indicator for School Performance Grades.” The primary sponsors of the bill are Rep. Jeffery Elmore (R-Wilkes) and Reps. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford) and Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) are the co-primary sponsors.

