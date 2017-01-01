Volunteering at the VA

Walkertown resident Nancy Bolden, 78, has been volunteering at the Kernersville VA Clinic for six years.

“I feel like I can help people and also I can get out of the house and meet other people,” Bolden said.

Interacting with the veterans is one of the best parts of her work at the VA.

"Some of the veterans, once in a while, you'll find disgruntled about everything, but most of the veterans are so thankful that we're there and can help them," she said.