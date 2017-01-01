New hotel proposed

The Kernersville Planning Board will be discussing and making a decision on the final development plan for a large hotel in Kernersville at their meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Kernersville Municipal Chambers.

The petitioner, Brent Sievers/FEI Consulting, Applicant/Ravi Desai, Agent for Opal Capital, LLC, Opal Development Fund I, LLC, PATCO SPE VIII, LLC, Owners, has submitted a final development plan for 2.90 acres of land located at the northeast corner of Stafford Centre Drive and Hampton Plaza Drive. The site plan is entitled “Opal Hotels-Kernersville” and it is within the HB-S Two-Phase zoning district. The requested use is hotel or motel.

