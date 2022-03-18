Drayton

Kernersville – Mrs. Sheila Hewitt Drayton, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Trinidad on December 28, 1930 to Clifford and Louvina Hewitt. Sheila loved to cook and to entertain guests and prepare food for them. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and knitting. One thing that Sheila really enjoyed, was listening to Catholic Church Services. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be deeply missed by those who loved her.

In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Collins Columbarnus Drayton and her sister, Veronica Assevero.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Charmaine Holden and husband, Breck; five grandchildren, Jamila, Briana, Darryl, Jr., Kayla, and Leandra; four great-grandchildren, Jaden, Ryan, Noah, and Jelena; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, God children, and cousins.

A funeral service for Sheila will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Gur Cemetery in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.