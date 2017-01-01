Parrish

Betty Ruth Powers Parrish, 87 of Kernersville passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday at the Hospice Home of High Point. Born May 9, 1934 in Stokesdale, the daughter of the late Ezekiel Erastus Powers and Eugenia McGee Powers. Mrs. Parrish and her husband Wal-ter Thomas Parrish were the owners of Parrish Steel of High Point. She was a member of Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville. She was fond of working in her yard and enjoying the birds. Most of all loved being with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Thomas Parrish, daughter Brenda Gail Hinson and siblings Jim Powers, Frances Tickle, Paul Powers, Harold Powers, and Bobby Powers.

Mrs. Parrish is survived by her daughter Lynn Hellerick and her husband Kevin of Kernersville; grandchildren, Matthew Hampton his wife Stacey, and Kenneth Hinson; great grandson Darrell Hampton; sister Martha Garner of High Point; son-in-law Wayne Hinson of Trinity.

Funeral services for Mrs. Parrish will be held 2:00 Tuesday in the chapel of Cumby Family Fu-neral Service, High Point. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences can be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.