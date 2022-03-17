Marilyn Rose Young Gardner, 68, of Walkertown, NC passed away peacefully Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A native of Walkertown, NC, Marilyn was the wife of the late John W. Gardner and the daughter of Phillip D. Young and Ruby Mae Nelson Young, both deceased.

Survivors include her sons, Donnie Young and wife, Trisha, and Steven Stroud and wife, Renee’; six grandchildren, Taylor Jarrell and husband, Zach, Dakota Young, Jacob Woods, Lydia Stroud, Landon Stroud, and MaKayla Webb; great granddaughter, Allie Jarrell; two sisters, Phyllis Hedgecock, and Beverly Sartor; brother, Larry Young and wife, Rachel; special friend, Steve Kearns; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 3:00PM Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Daniel Hawtree and Pastor David Brown officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00PM to 3:00PM Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 11:00AM Monday, March 21, 2022 at Gardens of Memory Walkertown.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice of Lexington, 315 S. Talbert Blvd., Lexington, NC 27292.