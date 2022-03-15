Carter

Frederick Clair Carter, 79, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

A native of Paducah, KY, Frederick (Fred) was the husband of Lois Ann Parsons Carter and the son of James Theodore Carter, Jr. and Marguerite Christine Arend Carter, both deceased.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Lois Ann; two sisters, Edwina Kay Witte and Regena Marie Reid, both of Paducah, KY; two special furry friends, Jaxon and Jasper; and several nieces and nephews.

Fred graduated from Heath High School and attended a local community college, following which he left the Paducah area and served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was very patriotic and always proud of his time serving his country. After his enlistment, his electronics training and background began a thirty-year career with International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation in the Washington-Baltimore area, where he worked in the installation/maintenance of large main-frame computers for IBM customers. He excelled as a company specialist in specific models and received awards for his work, which sometimes involved travel as far away as Panama. Fred was a person who loved the outdoors and had a passion for hunting, fishing, and conservation throughout his life. He also loved helping others; while living in Maryland, he was very active in a Jaycee chapter that was nationally recognized by the organization for its extensive community work, and he also delivered Meals on Wheels to needy citizens.

Fred was a faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, including their J.C. Grose Sunday School Class and senior’s Heritage Club. He enjoyed participating in many of the church’s services, Disciple Bible Classes, and general church activities such as the pumpkin patch in the fall, Spring Folly parking lot duties, annual Helping Hands where he went out into the community to do work for others, and Never Forget Ministry in recognition of our country’s veterans. Fred was truly a good friend to everyone and would do anything he could if someone needed assistance. He enjoyed life and had a strong faith in God.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Michael J. Gehring and Rev. Phil Kuntz officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will greet friends following the service in the Church Commons Area.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284 or to the Forsyth County Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.