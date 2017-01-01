Dr. Ohl speaks

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert from Wake Forest Baptist Health and the medical director for Forsyth County, contrasted how differently this year’s Memorial Day weekend will look from last year’s when several areas around the country flaunted COVID-19 masking and mass gathering limits during his weekly press conference on Thursday.

According to Ohl, as a whole, the country is doing pretty well when it comes to COVID-19.

“Case numbers are about what it was last August, which at the time, seemed kind of bad for us, but now seems pretty good since what we’ve gone through,” Ohl said. “There are still a few hotspots here and there, but it used to be instead of signifying a hotspot as an entire state, now it’s come down to an entire county or an entire community.”

