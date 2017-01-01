EFMS TOY

When Caitlin Fernandez Gonsalves learned that she had been named Teacher of the Year at East Forsyth Middle School (EFMS), she was surprised and overwhelmed. “I was with my students in my first period class,” she remarked. “I was very surprised, overwhelmed and grateful. I work with some really incredible colleagues, and after a really hard year, it was very encouraging and it makes me want to be a better teacher.”

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 29 & 30, 2021 edition.