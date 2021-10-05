Downtown Cruise-in

Downtown Kernersville’s Classic Car Cruise-in, hosted by the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, will be held this Saturday, October 9.

The Downtown Cruise-in, which is sponsored by Parks Buick GMC Kernersville, the Lawrence & Etta Lea Pope Foundation and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. During the Downtown Cruise-in, Main Street in downtown Kernersville will be closed to traffic. For more, see the Tuesday, October 5, 2021 edition.