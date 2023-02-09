Dixon

Anna Marie Dixon, 98, born April 23, 1924, a resident of Kernersville, NC for more than 26 years, passed away peacefully on February 9th, 2023.

She was married to her loving husband “Herbie” for 67 years, who passed away in 2008. She was a loving mother to four children, Gary (Mary) Dixon of Oskaloosa, IA., Herb Jr (Lorna) Dixon of Winter Haven, FL., John (Linda) Dixon of Kansas City, KS., Mitzi (Tom) Harmon of Kernersville, NC. Anna had seven grandchildren, Gary Jr., Steve, Amy Lynn, Tonja Sue, Todd, Kenny, and Ryder; and nine great grandchildren. Anna was born in Sac City, IA to loving parents, George and Marie.

They lived simply through the depression, but she always said they lacked for nothing. Anna and Herbert were high school sweethearts who married in 1941. They lived in Knoxville, IA while Herbert served in the Navy in WWII, then Albia, IA, and then Oskaloosa, IA. After Herbert retired, they decided to move to Kernersville, NC in 1997 to get away from the Iowa winters and be close to their daughter and family. Anna was an avid seamstress and loved to read. They loved to travel as much as possible, Hawaii, Arizona, California and Colorado were their favorite destinations. Anna was a member of The Restored Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where her husband had been an Elder until his death.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Betty Lou Linnabary of ILL, and Patsy Jean Schmitt of AZ. She is survived by her brother, John Holverson of ILL; her children; her grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was very active up until the last few months of her life being with family, shopping, eating out, and getting her nails and hair done every week. She loved her coffee with snacks and reading the paper every day. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A memorial will be held Saturday, April 29th at noon at the Pierce Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Anna was an animal lover and would have loved in lieu of flowers, to please donate to your nearest Humane Society/Shelter.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com.