Miller

KERNERSVILLE – Michael “Mike” George Miller, 81, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. Mike was born in Foster, WV on July 22, 1941. He was the first born of Ralph and Edith (Long) Miller. He was raised in South Charleston, WV, attending South Charleston High School and the First Baptist Church. He spent the summers in high school lifeguarding, something of which he was very proud, especially being able to swim the length of the pool and back without taking a breath.

He received a degree from West Virginia State University. After graduation, Mike joined the Navy. His time in the Navy was a highlight for him, training as an electronics technician and working on supply ships, including the USS Arcturus. He was based mostly in Europe during his deployment in the mid-1960s. You were only too lucky to sit through his exhaustive collection of slides of his travels around Europe, his adventures in Cadiz, his stories about scrubbing the deck with a toothbrush or his worst sea sickness experiences.

After his Navy adventure, Mike had one thing on his mind, Alice. He had known her from a young age, both being from South Charleston, and after the Navy, chased her down in Pittsburgh to start his next adventure. It was an adventure to last the rest of his life. They married in March 1969 and soon after moved to Charlotte, NC to start a new job and a family.

Mike was a Duke Power (now Duke Energy) man, working at Marshall for an initial few years before transferring to Belews Creek Steam Station where he spent the majority of his career, rising through the ranks to the role of Superintendent of the Station. He finished his career managing Lincoln Combustion Turbine plant in Lincolnton, NC. He was known for his mild-mannered approach and his skill at cards among his Duke friends and colleagues. He knew everyone on a first name basis.

Mike loved camping with his family when his boys were younger. He coached many soccer teams at the YMCA league and later Kernersville Soccer Association. Most of his teams were called the “Whitecaps” in homage to his Navy days. He enjoyed surf fishing at Long Beach during the annual family beach week. He also liked to “piddle,” and was good at fixing almost anything.

In his retirement, he and Alice enjoyed travelling, especially to see his boys, his daughters-in-law and his 5 granddaughters. He was well-traveled. Beyond his Naval escapades, he visited nearly all 50 states, and travelled all over Europe and Africa. When once at the Cape Point peninsula at the tip of South Africa, he was asked if he was enjoying his trip. In typical Mike fashion, he responded with “I never thought I would be here.”

Mike was a member of and attended First Baptist Church, Kernersville for nearly 50 years. He enjoyed attending and teaching Sunday school classes (which he did for over 40 years). He also served as a deacon. His closest friendships were those formed through First Baptist and many church members were often treated to his famous Coconut Cream Pie. He enjoyed fishing trips to the Outer Banks with these friends and lunch with Bob and Ralph.

Mike was an easy man to like. His humor was steady, dry, subtle, and ever-present. In response to the question whether a tree was a Dogwood tree, he’d respond with, “do you hear it barking?” He was more quiet than loud. He was steady and calm. He preferred simple to complex, and the straight line that connected A to B. And there was always “more to follow.”

Mike was preceded into death by his mom and dad and his sister, Karen. Mike is survived by his wife and anchor of 53 years, Alice; his two sons, Paul and John, his daughter-in-law, Laura; his brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Pam; his 5 granddaughters, Vivian, Caroline, Isla, Natalie, and Alida; cousin Linda; and his nieces and nephews, Tammy, Kathryn and Todd.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Kernersville with Jim Cohn officiating. Inurnment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mike to First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst St., Kernersville, NC 27284 or to a charity of your choice. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com .

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the team at Kerner Ridge who cared, loved and significantly improved his quality of life when the Parkinson’s took over. We would like to thank the First Baptist Church family for all the visits, prayers and food. Death comes to all of us. You have made his transition happier and more peaceful than we can express in words.