Whitaker

Shirley Kiger Whitaker, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, after a brief illness. Shirley was born on January 7, 1934, to the late Sollie and Myrtle Kiger. She was the youngest of 10 children. Shirley married Roy Whitaker on December 19, 1951, before graduating from Kerners-ville High School in 1952. During her husband’s time in the military, Shirley lived in Biloxi, MS before returning to Kernersville where she worked at Parks Chevrolet. She and her husband loved spending time at Atlantic Beach and upon retirement, Shirley spent much of her time there. She was a faithful member of the Triad Church of Christ.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Sollie and Myrtle Kiger; her husband of 63 years, Roy; her son, Kenny; and her 9 siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Holder (Danny); grandchildren, Farrah Hilton (Richard), Chris Holder (Loren), Brian Whitaker, and Jessica Hodges (Jimmy); six great grandchildren, Emerie and Berklie Hilton, Smith Holder, Dena Whitaker, and James and Reid Hodges; and a beloved daughter-in-law, Debbie Whitaker.

A celebration of life will be held at Triad Church of Christ at 1016 Salisbury Street, Kernersville, NC 27284, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2:00 pm with Pastor David Miller officiating. In-terment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 6:00pm until 8:00 pm at Hayworth-Miller Kerners-ville Chapel. The family wishes to thank the staff at Piney Grove nursing facility for the care and compassion Shirley received from them. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.