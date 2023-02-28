Dean

Pinehurst, NC – Adrian Jerome Dean, 81, went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2023. He died peacefully in his sleep in Pinehurst, NC.

He is survived by his wife, Dian Tucker Dean, of the home; daughter Dede Dean Foody and her husband Paul of Charlotte; granddaughter Morgan Foody Brookman (Carter) of Charlotte; grandson Luke D Foody of Washington DC and great granddaughter Collins Brookman of Charlotte. Adrian and Dian had a wonderful life together and were inseparable for 59 years. He was a devoted husband, father and friend.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer L Dean and Ruth Morgan Dean; sisters Doris Dean Simpson and Barbara Dean Bull.

Adrian was born in Colfax, NC where he was a graduate of Colfax High School. Adrian was an outstanding athlete in high school playing basketball and baseball. He later obtained an Associate Degree in business. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam war in the 502nd Military Police division stationed in Ft. Hood, TX. He continued his love of sports, playing baseball while he was in service and with local American Legion teams after his service in the U.S. Army.

After the Army, Adrian worked at Western Electric in Greensboro, NC. He later became a sole proprietor and entrepreneur for over 30 years of 421 Curb Market and Grill in Kernersville, NC. While owning 421 Curb Market he supported many local events, schools and charities. He will be remembered for the “Breakfast with Santa” annual event. During this event Santa had many exciting entrances: He arrived on the Colfax fire truck, a motorcycle side car and one year Elvis was his personal chauffeur. Adrian’s goal was for all the children to have a great time and create some lasting Christmas memories.

He continued his love of sports in his later years by becoming an avid golfer. While living in Colfax and later moving to Greensboro he spent many happy hours on the local courses in Kernersville and Greensboro, but most of his golf was played at The Cardinal Golf Club.

He later retired to Pinehurst developing friendships with folks at Pinehurst National and Forest Creek Golf Clubs. He loved to talk about the great people he met, and the memorable stories made while playing golf. In Pinehurst, he enjoyed the local restaurants, not because of Dian’s cooking, but it was a social time to talk with regulars. He gained many lifelong friends while golfing and enjoying the local restaurants. He also was an avid reader and enjoyed reading history or non-fiction and of course the multiple daily papers.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First-Health Hospice & Palliative Care in Pinehurst NC. The family would like to express our appreciation to the many caregivers of Aging Outreach Services for their loving care as well as the many nurses and workers at First-Health Hospice and Palliative Care.

A graveside service, open to visitors, will be Tuesday, March 14, 1:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N Bunker Hill Rd, Colfax. A drop-in visitation will follow in the Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Fellowship Hall.

An additional drop-in visitation for those wishing to attend that are closer to Pinehurst will be Saturday, March 18 from 3:00- 4:00 p.m. at the family’s home in Pinehurst, NC.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.