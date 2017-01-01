Duke Energy price increase

Citing a big increase in fuel prices as a primary factor, Duke Energy Carolinas has made a request to the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) for a roughly 16% rate increase for all of its customers by Sept. 1. Duke Energy is also asking the N.C. Utilities Commission for a 16% increase in other rate hikes by 2026.

If Duke Energy Carolinas’ request is approved, a typical Duke Energy Carolinas residential customer would see their monthly bills rise from $115.01 per month to $127.55 starting next January and the bill would rise further in 2025 and 2026.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 4 & 5, 2023 edition.