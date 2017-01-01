Angela Tate

Angela Tate is a Kernersville resident who runs one of the most popular classes at the Kernersville Family YMCA. Her classes easily reach over 60-80 people, but have been known to go over 100 people just for one class. With her love for the community and the people in it, that is what has kept her a staple in the community.

“She was a member here at the Y and then she started teaching classes for us,” said Chris Booth, executive director of the Kernersville Family YMCA. “Over time she has become, I would say, our favorite. When I say our favorite, she has become a member favorite. Quite frankly, it’s because of the fact that her longevity, she’s been here for many, many years.”

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 4 & 5, 2023 edition.