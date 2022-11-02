Davis

Ms. Gwendolyn “Wendy” Ann Freeman Davis of Winston-Salem, born December 21, 1966, passed away on November 2, 2022. Wendy graduated from RJ Reynolds High School and then High Point University in 1992 with a double major in English and Art. As a journalist and editor with the Kernersville Newspaper, she penned many articles and news stories, never missing a deadline. Her creative talent also extended to her artwork which ranged from chalk and pencil to watercolors and acrylics. Wendy was an experienced equestrian, and her love of horses was only surpassed by the love for her two daughters, Taylor and Kelsey, her greatest joys, as she would say her “heart and soul.” Her facebook is filled with photos and highlights of their performances and activities, trips to the beach, and family events. Wendy enjoyed cooking, baking, peppermint everything, and especially listening to 80’s music including Prince, Pat Benatar, Queen, and Eminem. Her holiday treats and squash casserole will be missed. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Sue Bennett and father, John William Freeman, II. She is survived by her children, Taylor Davis and Kelsey Davis; brothers, John Freeman (Cathy) and Erik Freeman (Sara March); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog Darwin and cat Wiggles. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or another charity would honor her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.