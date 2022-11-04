Owensby

John Franklin Owensby, 77, of Kernersville, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022.

He was born and raised in Gastonia, NC on March 3, 1945 to the late Paul Ausbert Owensby and Jessie Davis Owensby.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his late wife of 49 years, Connie Carter Owensby, and brothers, David Paul Owensby and Robert Doug-las Owensby.

John is survived by his daughters, Meredith Owensby Harrell (Barry), of Greensboro, and Jennifer Owensby Eminger (Corey), of Kernersville; son, John Paul Owensby (Susan), of Lookout Mountain, Georgia; grandchildren, Charlie, Carter, Harrison, Nathan, Alison and Daniel; and his sister, Susan Owensby Dozier, of Houston, TX.

John graduated from Frank L. Ashley High School in 1963. He graduated from Guilford College in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He earned his Masters of Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

John was the managing editor and publisher of the Kernersville News since 1986. He began his career at the Kernersville News in the late 1970s. Prior to his career at the Kernersville News, John was a member of the Army National Guard and was a school teacher and coach in Fort Mill, SC.

John was an avid runner. He was a two time finisher of the Western States 100 mile endurance run, and a finisher of the Vermont 100. He participated in more than 100 marathons and ultra-marathons. He completed several marathons with his late dog, Maggie.

He had served on the board of directors and committees for several organiza-tions, including the Kernersville Medical Center Foundation, Main Street Unit-ed Methodist Church and the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce. He was a co-founder of Kernersville Cares for Kids and the Kernersville Christmas Stocking Fund.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Kernersville Christmas Stock-ing Fund, 504 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.