Karen Roberta Smith Tilley, 66, of Kernersville, entered into her eternal home and met her Lord and Savior face to face unexpectedly on Friday evening, October 28, 2022, with her family by her side.

A native of Forsyth County, Karen was born on Sunday, August 5, 1956, to the late Clay Erastus Smith and the late Ola Bernice Woosley Smith. She graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1974. Karen married the love of her life Sammy Lee Tilley on November 11, 1977. She was a dedicated employee of Hanes Brands (Sara Lee) and retired in 2020 with over 30 years of faith-ful service. Most importantly Karen was a proud mother of her only child, her beloved daughter Kara Leigh Tilley. Many things in life brought Karen enjoyment, she loved horses, finding a good bargain, spending time with family and friends, and attending her church Bible Revival Ministries.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Sammy “Sam” Lee Tilley.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved daughter, Kara Tilley and fiancée Cody Williams of Kernersville; beloved equine companion, Madison; and numerous special friends that meant so much to her.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in the chapel of Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Daniel Byrd and Pastor Donna Daniel officiating. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Gardens of Memory Walkertown with Cody Williams officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Intensive Care Unit at Watauga Medical Center for the care that they provided, and the support that was received fol-lowing Karen’s passing. The family would also like to thank Hampton Funeral Service of Boone, Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel, and Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro for all of their assistance during this difficult time.

