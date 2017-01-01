Covid cases increase

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Forsyth County, but while public health officials are watching the numbers, they don’t appear alarmed at the rise.

“Yes, our cases are going up some, and I think that’s just par for the course after being in a nadir for a while,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist who also serves as the county’s medical director, during a COVID-19 press conference with local media on Thursday, April 21.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 23 & 24, 2022 edition.