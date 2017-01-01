The NCLA fun run

The North Carolina Leadership Academy (The NCLA), located at 4353 High Point Road in Kernersville, will be hosting a Fun Run fundraiser on Thursday, May 5 from 8:10 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. The NCLA is trying to raise $20,000 for playground equipment.

“The goal is $20,000 for playground equipment. We get a pure pupil allotment from the state, but it is a smaller allotment than the other schools get, so for extra stuff like this, we have to do things to raise the funds,” said The NCLA Assistant Principal Jenna Guldberg. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 23 & 24, 2022 edition.