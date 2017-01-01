Martin Roberts

Friends and family of James “Martin” Roberts, the Kernersville teen who disappeared from Boone in 2016, marked yet another anniversary off the calendar on Thursday, an ever somber reminder of their lost loved one.

The Boone Police Department (BPD), which has steadfastly continued to investigate Martin’s case whenever leads come in, issued an online message on social media in observance of the date. “Today marks the 6th year of the disappearance of Appalachian State student James Martin Roberts, who disappeared from the Boone, NC, campus on April 21, 2016. Please continue with your thoughts and prayers for his family who still remember and miss their son,” the statement noted.

